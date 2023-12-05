Teenager Sentenced To 20 Years For 2022 Fatal Drunk Driving Crash In Stillwater

19-year-old Luke House was sentenced on Monday and will serve 3 concurrent 20-year sentences after killing two people in a drunk-driving crash.

A 19-year-old returned to court, after pleading guilty to killing two people in a drunk driving crash last October.

Luke House pleaded guilty to 2 counts of second-degree murder and one count of DUI causing great bodily harm Monday afternoon and emotions ran high as the victims’ families delivered tearful impact statements. Tears rolled down 19-year-old Luke House’s face as he listened.

One of the family members who spoke says 20 years behind bars is not enough.

“20 years is not enough time. By the time he gets out, he'll be 36 or 37 years old. My brother was 40 when he was killed,” Tonja Smith-Reidy said. “Jerami was a kind soul. He was the sweetest person."

Tonja's brother, Jerami Smith, was one of two people killed after House crashed head-on into the car Smith was riding in. Another person in the same car was injured.

"You can't drive drunk at 190 mph and take the lives of the ones we love the most," Smith-Reidy said.

House’s passenger, Ryan Begnaud, also died in the crash. Both of his parents delivered powerful impact statements at House’s sentencing.

Begnaud’s mother, Bailey, described him as selfless, caring, and compassionate.

Both families say this day does not mark the end of their pain.

“I don't know that there's any closure," Smith-Reidy said. "There are no winners. It doesn't bring my brother back."

Payne County Assistant District Attorney J.R. Kalka echoes that sentiment.

"We're certainly not running around taking any victory laps over this,” Kalka said. “At the end of the day two people lost their lives and one will never be the same."

House left the sentencing in handcuffs, and the families left to heal.

"It's a day for us to move forward, and let our brother know that we were his voice today," Smith-Reidy said.

House will serve 3 concurrent 20-year sentences, one for each victim of the crash, and 20 years on probation pending good behavior.

