Sentencing Hearing Set For Teen Accused Of Causing Deadly Crash

Stillwater police say Luke House was driving more than 160 miles per hour and had alcohol in his system when he crashed head-on into another vehicle last October.

A plea and sentencing hearing for the 19-year-old charged in a deadly Stillwater crash is set for Monday afternoon.

19-year-old Luke House entered three guilty pleas and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Two for second-degree murder and one count of DUI causing great bodily harm.

That crash killed Jerami Smith from OKC and House's passenger Ryan Begnaud.

Payne County District Attorney Laura Thomas said House’s high speed is one of the reasons why she charged him with second-degree murder.

“When you are racing down the street at that speed going the wrong way, you're going to kill someone. There's no way you're not going to kill someone,” said Thomas in 2022.

