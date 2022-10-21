Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Stillwater Crash

By: News 9, News On 6

The suspect in connection to a deadly Stillwater crash has been arrested by Stillwater Police.

Stillwater Police said they responded to the scene on Oct. 15 at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road.

Police said Luke House was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Highway 51 when they struck another vehicle, driven by Virginia Winston, head-on traveling in the outside westbound lane.

The passengers in both vehicles, Ryan Begnaud, 18, and Jeremi Smith, 40, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Winston remains hospitalized at OU Health, according to police.

Police examined vehicle data from both vehicles, and data showed House was traveling at a speed of 150 miles per hour.

On Oct. 20, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office responded to House's residence and arrested him.

House was transported to the Rogers County Jail and will be transported to the Payne County Jail.



