Pioneer Library System To Be Featured In Education Series Hosted By Dennis Quaid

By: News 9

The educational program “Viewpoint,” hosted by Dennis Quaid, is going to feature the Pioneer Library System.

Oklahoma’s Pioneer Library System serves Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.

This collaboration will highlight what libraries bring to communities.

This segment will be filmed on December 5, and is set to be distributed in early 2024, according to the press release.

"Today's libraries offer so much more than just books," said Kelly Sitzman, Pioneer Library System's Director of Communications and Employee Development. "There are so many outdated views of what public libraries offer. From free exercise classes to hands-on STEAM enrichment, libraries are transforming the lives of our communities and bettering our citizens. This series will give a glimpse into all the life-changing work librarians do for their communities each and every day."