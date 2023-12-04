Should I Visit A Hormone Therapy Clinic?

News 9’s Dr. Lacy Anderson says these clinics are available for men and women, but not everyone needs hormone therapy.

By: News 9

A viewer says they’ve noticed more men’s clinics focusing on testosterone therapy and wants to know if that’s something they should consider.

Many of the clinics don’t take insurance and they charge a cash price for the doctor’s visit. You also buy the hormones from those clinics, paying them directly and often at a pretty expensive cost.

What every patient needs to realize is that this is a money-making venture for these clinics, and if you ask them whether you need hormone supplementation from their clinics, the answer will be yes.

Dr. Anderson says she has had patients go to these clinics, have labs drawn showing normal testosterone levels, and then they were told they needed supplemental testosterone.

Some patients do need testosterone supplements, and if so, their regular doctor can probably prescribe that for them and they can get their prescription from a local pharmacy, often at a low cost and covered by health insurance.

Be aware of the risks of supplemental testosterone including mood swings, acne, male pattern balding, infertility, breast enlargement, prostate cancer and blood clots.