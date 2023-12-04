Student Taken Into Custody After Gun Found At Elk City High School

A student was taken into custody of Elk City Police after a gun was found on campus.

By: News 9

A student was taken into custody at Elk City High School, according to the Elk City Police Department.

The 14-year-old student had posted a picture of a gun on social media, police say. Police responded to the school and took the boy into custody.

A .22 caliber gun was found in a bathroom, according to police. Police say the gun was unloaded.

The school was put under lockdown during the investigation, but it has since been lifted.

Elk City Police posted the following message on their social media:

"ECPD was made aware of a possible juvenile sending pictures out of having a gun and being in possession of this weapon at the Elk City High School today. The school automatically went into lockdown at that time. A weapon was found in the bathroom. Our officers recovered the unloaded weapon, and a 14-year-old is now in custody. The school is now off lockdown, and the school is safe. Thank you to everyone involved for their quick reactions to this situation.

"Additional law enforcement will remain on site at the school for the remainder of the day as a precautionary measure."





