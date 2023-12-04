How To Budget During The Holiday Season

News 9 was joined by financial expert and two-time #1 national bestselling author Rachel Cruze to talk about budgeting during the holiday season.

By: News 9

Shopping for loved ones during the holidays can put stress on your finances. News 9 was joined by financial expert and two-time #1 national bestselling author Rachel Cruze to talk about budgeting during the holiday season.

“I know, we can get caught up in the joyous generosity and wanting to have a lot of things under the tree for our kids,” Cruze said. “But listen, the more you have a plan, the better off you're going to be. So the ‘b-word,’ which everyone hates, the budget really is going to be your friend.”

Cruze recommends starting with a plan.

“Figure out how much money you have to spend on gifts, and then put the names of everyone you're going to spend money on,” Cruze said. “It's kind of awkward, but it's the best way to do it, put a dollar amount next to their name.”

After deciding how much you have, and how much to spend on each person, stick to it.

“Just go in with a plan because 25 percent of Americans are still paying for last Christmas. So stay within your means,” Cruze said.

Cruze’s new childrens’ book “I’m Glad For What I Have” aims to teach kids to be grateful.

“These animals in this book go on this kind of adventure where they learn and they get their wish of getting everything they want. But at the end of the day, they realize, gosh, our stuff does not fulfill us,” Cruze said. “Being able to have that message for my kids, and I'll be honest, for me as well, was really important.”



