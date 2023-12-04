Small Changes In Your Morning Routine Could Improve Your Day

News 9’s Health Coach Dottie Small says keeping a consistent routine can help you feel more like yourself.

By: News 9

During the holidays, a lot of people lose hold of their routines. Between vacation time and family chaos, a lot of the things we do daily can go by the wayside.

Small says the simple act of making your bed can change your whole day.

“Starting your day off by making your bed starts off with a sense of accomplishment. You check something off of your to-do list that's productive, which believe it or not, can lead to more productivity throughout your day,” Small said.

Another small thing is a daily morning walk, but any kind of movement is helpful.

“My number one thing that I do not miss is a walk,” Small said. “Mostly in the morning, because morning sunlight helps boost natural melatonin, which is a plus and leads to better sleep. But movement, whether you have five minutes of your day, or maybe you are somebody who has an hour to fit in, great, do something and find something that you enjoy.”