Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: December 3

Join News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for this week's edition of the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.

Sunday, December 3rd 2023, 9:06 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes

OSU Football Breakdown vs. Texas

2023 College Football Playoff Bowl Games: Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama Fill The 4-Team Field

Viewer Question

Sooners Head To San Antonio For Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

Cowboys Get Texas A&M In Texas Bowl

Oklahoma High School Football Playoffs Recap

Play The Percentages


