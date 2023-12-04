Rapid Transit System Launches In Oklahoma City

On Sunday, Oklahoma City's nearly $30 million rapid transit system project launched services on its route from downtown to Lake Hefner.

Buses run every 12 to 15 minutes, according to Embark's website. The project is being touted as a quick and convenient way to travel from the northwest portion of the city to the center.

"You have to make it a different service to really be true to what we're trying to accomplish with bus rapid transit," said Jason Ferbrache, director of public transportation.

Ambassadors for Embark were at several of the stops and rode along on the buses to answer questions from riders.

Those ambassadors said the rollout on Sunday went well, but they expect more people will use the new service during the week as they commute to work.

City leaders have previously stated that more than 40,000 people living in Oklahoma City live within a half mile of the new line.

One of those people is Nick Moore.

"My whole family, we're interested in seeing public transit increase in the city," Moore said. "But we haven't really taken the bus in the past, mainly because I don't feel like we had a good line that served us."

After riding the entire route on Sunday, Moore said he could see himself riding more often to get to school downtown.

"Absolutely worth it," he said. "Wonderful experience."

