Here's the reaction to OU's Alamo Bowl placement and Oklahoma State's selection to the Texas Bowl.

By: News On 6, News 9

The Sooners and Cowboys are going bowling this postseason.

It's Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl and Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

OU has the Arizona Wildcats to prepare for while OSU faces Texas A&M.

Here's the reaction on social media to the schools' postseason selection: