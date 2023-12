OU Football announced Sunday they will be playing in the Alamo Bowl later this month.

By: News 9

Sooners Selected For Alamo Bowl Against Pac 12 Team

Oklahoma football announced Sunday they will play Arizona in the Alamo Bowl later this month.

The game is set for Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m.

A public sale for tickets will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT.

This will mark the second appearance in the Alamo Bowl for both programs.

The Sooners are making their 25th straight bowl appearance, and 57th overall.