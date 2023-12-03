Oklahoma State Super Fans Welcome Team At Airport After Big 12 Championship Loss

Despite the loss to Texas in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, some super fans showed up to welcome the team home.

Oklahoma State Super Fans Welcome Team Hope At Airport After Big 12 Championship

-

Despite a loss in the Big 12 championship game, Oklahoma State fan Darrell Williams is proud to call himself a cowboy.

"To see those guys get off the plane means a lot to them," he said. "To have people here supporting them."

Williams and a friend were the only two fans who waited hours at Stillwater Regional Airport to cheer the team home on Saturday.

"It's either a plane full of chatter right now or it's quiet as quiet can be," Williams said.

After the team landed, Coach Mike Gundy led the group off the tarmac.

"Great job Coach Gundy!" Williams said.

"Thank you guys," Gundy replied. "The boys did good. They played hard."

Several other players and coaching staff thanked the two fans for supporting them on their trip home.

Williams said he's proud of his Cowboys and is looking forward to rooting for them one more time this season for a bowl game.