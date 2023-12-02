First Americans Museum Celebrates Native Artists, Hosts Annual Holiday Art Market

The First Americans Museum is hosting its annual Winter Holiday Art Market this weekend in Oklahoma City.

Saturday, December 2nd 2023, 9:52 am

By: News 9


Tom Farris, with the museum, joined News 9 in the studio to talk about what to expect.

Farris said they have curated a selection of some of the best First American artists in the country, with over 50 artists and vendors throughout the museum.

There will also be performances, a children's story time, a book signing, and a visit from Indigenous Santa.

For more information on the event, visit their website.
