First Americans Museum Celebrates Native Artists, Hosts Annual Holiday Art Market

Saturday, December 2nd 2023, 9:52 am
The First Americans Museum is hosting its annual Winter Holiday Art Market this weekend in Oklahoma City.
Tom Farris, with the museum, joined News 9 in the studio to talk about what to expect.
Farris said they have curated a selection of some of the best First American artists in the country, with over 50 artists and vendors throughout the museum.
There will also be performances, a children's story time, a book signing, and a visit from Indigenous Santa.
For more information on the event, visit their website.
