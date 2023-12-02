Mother Shares New Details from Deadly OKC Gun Battle

A deadly shooting in an OKC home leaves a grandfather in the hospital. The family shares their story.

-

An Oklahoma City woman is feeling grateful more than two weeks after a deadly shooting happened inside her home.

On Nov. 16, Shawn Joseph was on a business trip out of the state while her father supervised her six children. But later that day, her estranged husband came to the house armed with a gun.

Police have identified him as 58-year-old Roy Joseph Junior. According to Shawn, her estranged husband had a history of domestic violence and once placed a tracking device on her vehicle after she attempted to flee him.

She said that on the day of the shooting, he came to her home disguised as a delivery man. Then, he persuaded his way into the house to drop off a package, but his true identity was discovered by the children.

"By the grace of God my dad was able to hear his voice and was able to kind of prepare himself and retrieve his protection and it was just a gun battle," Shawn said.

The inside of her home was riddled with bullet holes. The carpet had already been ripped out following the shooting. Shawn said her father, Terrance Pipkins, shot and killed her estranged husband in defense.

Pipkins was shot several times himself and lost an eye. He has been in the hospital since the shooting, but is expected to be released soon and otherwise fully recover.

"His body was here but as you can see, a lot of gunshots," Shawn said as she pointed out the damage around her house. Most of the damage was inside two of the bedrooms. "This is where he came through the house firing."

Shawn estimates it will cost close to $10,000 to repair the damage. The family has started a fundraiser to help with those costs.

Related Article:

1 Dead, 1 Injured In NW OKC Neighborhood Shooting