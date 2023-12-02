Oklahoma County Adds Stockyards To Potential Jail Locations, Commissioners Plan To Present Monday

Oklahoma City's historic Stockyards City is now being considered as a possible new jail site.

Oklahoma County Commissioners continue to track down a final location for a new jail. A site near the airport was one promising location, but conversations about the site have stalled as the county waits to hear from the FAA.

Executive Director of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council Tim Tardibono said July of next year is the latest the County can select a jail site. “We can still make that December 2024 goal,” Tardibono said. “We’re still on track. it’s getting tight, but we’re still okay.”

Tardibono said the commissioners are looking at other potential sites to prepare for the chance the airport location doesn’t work out. The county is also considering a pair of other options. “They’re looking at other locations and doing diligence related to those,” Tardibono said.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan hopes to have a site selected by the end of the month. The project needs to be designed and the county needs to hire a contractor by the end of next year to take advantage of about $50 million in ARPA funds – money from the federal government. “That money can only go for behavioral and mental health purposes,” Tardibono said.

That federal money would help pay for the mental health center and diversion center as part of this campus. Tardibono said that’s what a majority of voters wanted when they marked yes at the polls in 2022. “They did not want to repeat the problems of the past where the current jail does not have a dedicated and designed and built medical and mental health center,” Tardibono said.

If all goes according to plan – Oklahoma County will have the facility built by the end of 2026. The National Oklahoma Stockyards Association said they have no comment. Commissioners expect a plan to be presented at Monday’s commissioners' meeting.

