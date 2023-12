According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, all lanes of U.S. Highway 77 south of Noble are closed due to a gas leak.

By: News 9

All lanes of north and southbound US Highway 77 are closed at Maguire Rd., just south of Noble, in Cleveland Cunty due to a gas leak.

Local detours are in place. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or expect major delays.

Notice will be sent when lanes re-open.