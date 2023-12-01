$10,000 Reward For Information On Homicide In Antlers, OSBI Says

A home invasion resulted in the death of a 95-year-old woman. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering $10,000 for information.

Friday, December 1st 2023, 3:15 pm

By: News 9


A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a deadly home invasion case, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says.

Antlers police found 95-year-old Gladys Land and another woman significantly injured in a home invasion, according to OSBI. Police determined that the intruder forced their way through the back door of the home, OSBI says. 

Lands died because of her injuries and the other woman was released from the hospital, according to OSBI.

The OSBI is asking anyone with information to call 580-298-5525 or send an email to tips@osbi.ok.gov.
