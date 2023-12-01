Oklahoma City Police Warn Against Scammers Pretending To Be Officers

Scammers are now pretending to be police in order to steal money, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning the public about a new scam.

In this scam, the victim is called and the scammer demands money, pretending to be police. The scammers are using police officers' names in an attempt to seem legitimate, according to the Oklahoma City Police. Victims may be threatened with putting their loved ones in jail unless paid.

The Oklahoma City Police department says that they will never call and demand money.