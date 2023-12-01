Creighton Outshoots The Cowboys 79-65

OSU pulled to within a dozen points on five different occasions during the second half but couldn't climb back after falling behind early.

By: okstate.com , OSU Athletics

No. 15 Creighton broke open a tight game with 17 unanswered points late in the first half and held on for a 79-65 victory over Oklahoma State on Thursday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Javon Small scored a game-high 24 points and freshman Eric Dailey Jr. posted his first career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Cowboys (3-4), who trailed by a point, 28-27, after Bryce Thompson's basket with 6:36 remaining in the first half but missed their last nine field goal attempts

Creighton (6-1) made 6-of-8 shots during a 19-2 run to end the half and went into the locker room with a 47-29 cushion.

OSU pulled to within a dozen points on five different occasions during the second half but was unable to get any closer.

Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander scored 21 and 20 each for Creighton, one of the nation's most prolific three-point shooting teams. Helped by a 4-of-5 effort from Steve Ashworth, the Bluejays knocked down 10-of-19 from deep as part of a 53 percent shooting performance.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored seven of his 16 points during Creighton's pivotal run and finished with 12 boards.

OSU made 7-of-16 threes but just 18-of-46 from inside the arc in a 40% shooting effort.

The Cowboys now prepare for their first true road game of the season on Tuesday at Southern Illinois (8 p.m. CT, CBSSN)