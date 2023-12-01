OSU Alumni Association Plans Events Ahead Of Big 12 Title Game

Jake Wilkins with the OSU Alumni Association joined the News 9 team to talk about the season and what is coming up this weekend as OSU prepares to face Texas in the Big 12 title game.

By: News 9

All eyes are on Arlington, Texas, this morning as Oklahoma State prepares to face the Texas Longhorns in tomorrow's Big 12 title game.

Thousands of Cowboy fans are heading south to enjoy the festivities around the game.

Wilkins said the season has been a rollercoaster for all OSU fans, but they are thrilled with how the season turned out.

“If you would have gone back to September, I don't think we would have ever thought we were in this spot. But here we are,” Wilkins said.

He said the OSU Alumni Association has many things planned for fans traveling for the game.

“We have a really exciting weekend planned ahead for all of our fans and alums and members of the Alumni Association,” Wilkins said.

Events include two happy hours, one in Fort Worth, at Second Rodeo in the stockyards, and one in Dallas, at Life’s Good bar on Greenville Avenue Friday night. Both happy hours are from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tomorrow morning, there is a pregame event called Cowboy Corral from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at PBR at Texas Live near the stadium.

You can buy tickets to the pregame event on their website; Wilkins said there will be special guests and breakfast.

Wilkins said he thinks OSU fans are excited to watch the game and are optimistic about their chances of winning.

“They know it's gonna be a tough game, but it's kind of fun to be in that underdog role and kind of have nothing to lose. So I think people are just excited to go see,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said a win would be extra special because this could be the last time they play Texas, as the Longhorns are moving to the SEC next season.

“A little part of me sad because there's nothing like the feeling of playing OU and Texas every year…it would mean a lot to end the conference, as is, on a win for sure,” Wilkins said.

The kickoff for the game is at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning in Arlington, Texas.