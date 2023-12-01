Crews Respond To Overnight House Fire In Luther

Friday, December 1st 2023, 4:23 am

By: News 9


LUTHER, Okla. -

A family is safe after an early morning house fire in Luther on Friday, according to firefighters.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. near NE 178th and Pottawatomie Road in Luther.

The fire was mostly in the home's attic, but it did cause smoke damage in other parts of the home, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
