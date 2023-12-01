Oklahoma City Police K-9s Ruff Week Ends In A Spa Day

Oklahoma City Police shared a post highlighting a special K-9s spa day.

Thursday, November 30th 2023, 7:03 pm

By: News 9, Bella Roddy


Oklahoma City Police shared a post highlighting a special K-9s spa day.

OCPD’s therapy dog Will had a ‘paw-dicure’ and a bath from Hound Around Town’s mobile grooming. 

Hound Around Town posts before-and-afters on their social media of pups getting their makeovers.

Do you have something shareable? Direct message News 9's Facebook page with stories, shoutouts, and more!﻿
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 30th, 2023

November 10th, 2023

November 9th, 2023

September 30th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 4th, 2023

December 4th, 2023

December 4th, 2023

December 4th, 2023