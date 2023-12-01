Oklahoma City Police K-9s Ruff Week Ends In A Spa Day

Thursday, November 30th 2023, 7:03 pm
Oklahoma City Police shared a post highlighting a special K-9s spa day.
OCPD’s therapy dog Will had a ‘paw-dicure’ and a bath from Hound Around Town’s mobile grooming.
Hound Around Town posts before-and-afters on their social media of pups getting their makeovers.
Do you have something shareable? Direct message News 9's Facebook page with stories, shoutouts, and more!
November 30th, 2023
November 10th, 2023
November 9th, 2023
September 30th, 2023
December 4th, 2023
December 4th, 2023
December 4th, 2023
December 4th, 2023