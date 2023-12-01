OU Men's Basketball Plays At Legendary McCasland Fieldhouse Against UAPB

OU men's basketball plays UAPB Thursday night in the McCasland Fieldhouse, where News 9's Dean Blevins spent most of his time.

By: News 9

OU men playing at McCasland Fieldhouse, tonight versus UAPB, a place they called home many decades ago. Head coach Porter Moser says he is excited about the opportunity for the team and fans.

“I just think about all the players that have you know, been been in here that have come through I got to meet Alvin Adams. I've known Gar Heard. I've gotten to get to know Gar Heard to play in here. There are a lot of reasons why we did it. And that's one of them.”

A students-only crowd tonight inside the 5,000-seat arena.

One man who spent many hundreds of hours inside McCasland is one of our very own Dean Blevins.