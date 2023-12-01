Oklahoma Youth Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker

In today's Something Good News 9's Mike Glover spoke with Oklahoma Youth Ballet ahead of their holiday performances of The Nutcracker.

For ballet dancers, the commitment is long and tough. But for those who love it, it simply becomes a way of life.

Josh Brooksher’s talent as a dancer was discovered early, but along with the talent came the commitment. “She offered me a full scholarship. I moved away from home when I was thirteen to the boarding school there,” said Josh Brooksher of Oklahoma Youth Arts Foundation.

“By the time I was seventeen, I had three of my degrees and I was in Russia dancing,” said Brooksher.

He now resides in Oklahoma City and is working with local youth ballet dancers providing training that would typically require leaving home.

Through his Oklahoma youth ballet and his partnership with Edmond’s Reclaiming Arts program dancers will present the Nutcracker. “The decision on whether or not to do it, was heavily weighted on whether or not it would be too much for them and it was a bit of a kick in the pants for some of them,” said Brooksher.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand how many hours a lot of dancers will spend in the studio for a one- or two-hour show,” said ballet dancer Will.

To ensure no one was overwhelmed or underwhelmed by their parts auditions were held to get every in just the right spot. “Everybody gets a part, you come to the audition, you’re in the ballet. I’ll put you in the party scene with me next year,” said Brooksher.

The performance will feature a support crew of about fifty and about one hundred dancers of all ages. “I think my youngest is five and a half, and the half is very important,” said Brooksher.

All raising money to further the youth arts in Oklahoma. “Everything that we do with this Nutcracker performance, every dollar that comes in, everything goes back into the show, or it goes into the scholarship program for the kids,” said Brooksher.

There are two performances this Saturday at two and seven at Oklahoma Christian University. The will be tickets available at the door, to purchase tickets in advance or for more information about the Nutcracker performance visit https://okyoutharts.org/edmonds-nutcracker/.