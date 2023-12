Emergency crews responded to a wreck involving a car and a semi-truck on Thursday morning. The crash happened near Will Rogers Airport in Southwest Oklahoma City.

First Responders On Scene Of Crash Near Will Rogers Airport

The wreck was on the ramp from eastbound Airport Road to I-44 westbound.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.