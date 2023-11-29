Dean's List: Despite Resource Disadvantages, Mike Gundy Correctly Voted Big 12 Coach Of Year

Mike Gundy and Ollie Gordon have earned recognition as being the best of the Big 12. News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins says these are accolades well deserved.

Well done, Pokes, coaches, players and voters.

Breaking Big 12 news has anointed a deserving twosome. By a vote of league coaches, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has just been named Big 12 Conference Coach of Year, and the rambunctious running back Ollie Gordon is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Mike and his team looked dead in the water at 2-2 after the shocking debacle at home in that 26-point, embarrassing loss to South Alabama -- and then losing seven days later at Iowa State.

So, how did Gundy pull a Samson-sized rabbit out of his hat?

The Bomber from Midwest City did it with necessary player buy-in and focusing on the single purpose of giving his team the best chance to win. We've maintained forever that his ability to and recognition of zeroing in on specific primary problems, scheming to fix it (or them), and motivating with gritty leadership-by-example and his indefatigable effort is rare.

This is quite possibly his best work.

Yes, with an upset of Texas, it would make it just two Big 12 titles in the league's 28 years. But, and it's a big but, the two would be two more than virtually anyone else could pull off in Stillwater.

Saturday in Jerry World. It's quite possible it could get ugly.

But without the larger-than-you-could-ever-dream-to-imagine assets/money/benefits advantages a Sark has over the Gundys of the world, what Mike and his explosive back accomplished justifies the recognition as 'Best In The Big 12.'



