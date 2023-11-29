2 Found Fatally Shot In Granite Home, OSBI Investigates

Two people were found with gunshot wounds by police and later died. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to help in the investigation.

Wednesday, November 29th 2023, 2:22 pm

By: News 9


Two people died after being found with gunshot wounds by the Granite Police Department, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The police responded to a home near Cottonwood Street and West 7th Street. When police got there, they found a man and a woman wounded, according to the OSBI.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where they later died, the OSBI says.

Authorities do not have any suspects at this time and they are still investigating what led up to the shooting, according to the OSBI.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 29th, 2023

November 17th, 2023

October 5th, 2023

September 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

December 1st, 2023

December 1st, 2023

December 1st, 2023

December 1st, 2023