2 Found Fatally Shot In Granite Home, OSBI Investigates

Wednesday, November 29th 2023, 2:22 pm
Two people died after being found with gunshot wounds by the Granite Police Department, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The police responded to a home near Cottonwood Street and West 7th Street. When police got there, they found a man and a woman wounded, according to the OSBI.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital where they later died, the OSBI says.
Authorities do not have any suspects at this time and they are still investigating what led up to the shooting, according to the OSBI.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
November 29th, 2023
November 17th, 2023
September 22nd, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023