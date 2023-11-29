OU Professor Pleads Guilty In Lewd Acts Trial, Sentenced To 25 Years

A former OU professor has pled guilty in a lewd acts trial and received sentencing.

A former longtime professor at OU Health Sciences Center plead guilty to several charges of lewd acts with a child Wednesday.

Allan Wiechmann was arrested more than two years ago.

Inside Judge Palumbo's court room, Wiechmann pleaded guilty to 11 counts of manufacturing child pornography and eight counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under the age of 16. He was facing 131 counts.

Wiechmann, handcuffed and in an orange jumpsuit, answered the judge's questions but never said anything more.

One of the victims shared how Wiechmann was not a good man, never knowing what he was doing behind closed doors.

It all began in March of 2021 when Edmond police were alerted that a woman found a hidden camera inside her teenage daughter's bedroom.

When investigators spoke to Wiechmann, he admitted to putting the camera in the girl's bedroom but said, "I don't think I should answer why I did it."

Wiechmann then told police that when they looked through his phone, they would find internet searches to be "odd or disturbing."

Edmond police arrested Wiechmann, and the 131 charges were filed later.

Wiechmann was set to stand trial in October of this year, but three days before the trial was set to begin, he opted to take a plea instead. That's what landed him in the courtroom today.

Wiechmann is sentenced to 25 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

Of those 25 years, he must serve 85 percent of that time, and he does get credit for time already served.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of using electronic equipment in a clandestine manner. He will serve five years concurrently with the 25 years.