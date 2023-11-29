OKC Thunder Schedule Finalized After Elimination From In-Season Tournament

Wednesday, November 29th 2023, 11:15 am
The NBA has added two regular season games to the OKC Thunder schedule after being eliminated from the inaugural In-Season Tournament.
The league announced that the Thunder will travel to face Houston on Dec. 6 and host the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 8.
The NBA left a few games on every team's schedule open in case they advanced to the Knockout Round of the In-Season Tournament to account for teams playing an uneven number of games.
The Thunder lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, falling to 1-3 in West Group C play. The squad finished with a 24-point differential and fourth in the group.
Oklahoma City fell to the Golden State Warriors 141-139 in the first game, 105-98 against the Sacramento Kings in the second game and defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the third game 123-87.
OKC is 11-6 on the season and currently sit at 5th in the Western Conference Standings.
