Annual Santa Run Hopes To Spread Holiday Cheer In Midtown This Weekend

Downtown Oklahoma City development and events manager Holly Hoyler joined the News 9 team to talk about the Saints Santa Run in Midtown, OKC, this weekend.

Wednesday, November 29th 2023, 9:51 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Saints Santa Run is in Midtown on Saturday, December 2.

The family-friendly winter run welcomes all ages and pets to downtown Oklahoma City for a festive 5K, 1-mile Fun Run and costume contest. 

Participate in the 5K Run/Walk or 1-Mile Fun Run and receive a commemorative Saints Santa Run t-shirt and finisher medal. 

There will be free activities like face painting and balloon art, complimentary snacks and drinks, holiday music, and more at the start/finish line celebration on the SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital campus.

Dress up like Santa or in your most festive holiday costume for a chance to win cash prizes immediately following the race.

There is also a free Kids’ Dash before the official race. 

To register for the race, click here.

Registration Fees

5K Walk/Run: Nov. 24 – Dec. 2: $40

1-Mile Fun Run: Nov. 24 – Dec. 2: $30

Kids’ Dash: Free

Race Day Schedule

8:00 a.m.: Day-Of Registration, Packet Pick-Up & Festivities

8:45 a.m.: Kids’ Dash

9:00 a.m.: 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk

9:30 a.m: 5K Run/Walk

10:30 a.m.: Costume Contest

Prizes

Overall Man Race Winner: $100

Overall Woman Race Winner: $100

Overall Non-Binary Winner: $100

Best Santa Costume: $100

Runner Up Santa Costume: $50

Most Festive Costume: $100

Runner-Up Festive Costume: $50

Best Pet Costume: $50

Packet Pick Up

Pre-race pick up at OK Runner (519 NW 23rd Street)

Friday, December 1st, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Race day on-site pick up at St. Anthony Hospital (1099 N Walker Avenue – East Entrance Parking Lot)

Saturday, December 2nd, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 29th, 2023

December 1st, 2023

December 1st, 2023

December 1st, 2023

Top Headlines

December 1st, 2023

December 1st, 2023

December 1st, 2023

December 1st, 2023