Annual Santa Run Hopes To Spread Holiday Cheer In Midtown This Weekend

Downtown Oklahoma City development and events manager Holly Hoyler joined the News 9 team to talk about the Saints Santa Run in Midtown, OKC, this weekend.

By: News 9

-

The Saints Santa Run is in Midtown on Saturday, December 2.

The family-friendly winter run welcomes all ages and pets to downtown Oklahoma City for a festive 5K, 1-mile Fun Run and costume contest.

Participate in the 5K Run/Walk or 1-Mile Fun Run and receive a commemorative Saints Santa Run t-shirt and finisher medal.

There will be free activities like face painting and balloon art, complimentary snacks and drinks, holiday music, and more at the start/finish line celebration on the SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital campus.

Dress up like Santa or in your most festive holiday costume for a chance to win cash prizes immediately following the race.

There is also a free Kids’ Dash before the official race.

To register for the race, click here.

Registration Fees

5K Walk/Run: Nov. 24 – Dec. 2: $40

1-Mile Fun Run: Nov. 24 – Dec. 2: $30

Kids’ Dash: Free

Race Day Schedule

8:00 a.m.: Day-Of Registration, Packet Pick-Up & Festivities

8:45 a.m.: Kids’ Dash

9:00 a.m.: 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk

9:30 a.m: 5K Run/Walk

10:30 a.m.: Costume Contest

Prizes

Overall Man Race Winner: $100

Overall Woman Race Winner: $100

Overall Non-Binary Winner: $100

Best Santa Costume: $100

Runner Up Santa Costume: $50

Most Festive Costume: $100

Runner-Up Festive Costume: $50

Best Pet Costume: $50

Packet Pick Up

Pre-race pick up at OK Runner (519 NW 23rd Street)

Friday, December 1st, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Race day on-site pick up at St. Anthony Hospital (1099 N Walker Avenue – East Entrance Parking Lot)

Saturday, December 2nd, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.



