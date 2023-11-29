Annual Santa Run Hopes To Spread Holiday Cheer In Midtown This Weekend

Wednesday, November 29th 2023, 9:51 am
The Saints Santa Run is in Midtown on Saturday, December 2.
The family-friendly winter run welcomes all ages and pets to downtown Oklahoma City for a festive 5K, 1-mile Fun Run and costume contest.
Participate in the 5K Run/Walk or 1-Mile Fun Run and receive a commemorative Saints Santa Run t-shirt and finisher medal.
There will be free activities like face painting and balloon art, complimentary snacks and drinks, holiday music, and more at the start/finish line celebration on the SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital campus.
Dress up like Santa or in your most festive holiday costume for a chance to win cash prizes immediately following the race.
There is also a free Kids’ Dash before the official race.
To register for the race, click here.
Registration Fees
5K Walk/Run: Nov. 24 – Dec. 2: $40
1-Mile Fun Run: Nov. 24 – Dec. 2: $30
Kids’ Dash: Free
Race Day Schedule
8:00 a.m.: Day-Of Registration, Packet Pick-Up & Festivities
8:45 a.m.: Kids’ Dash
9:00 a.m.: 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk
9:30 a.m: 5K Run/Walk
10:30 a.m.: Costume Contest
Prizes
Overall Man Race Winner: $100
Overall Woman Race Winner: $100
Overall Non-Binary Winner: $100
Best Santa Costume: $100
Runner Up Santa Costume: $50
Most Festive Costume: $100
Runner-Up Festive Costume: $50
Best Pet Costume: $50
Packet Pick Up
Pre-race pick up at OK Runner (519 NW 23rd Street)
Friday, December 1st, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Race day on-site pick up at St. Anthony Hospital (1099 N Walker Avenue – East Entrance Parking Lot)
Saturday, December 2nd, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
November 29th, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023