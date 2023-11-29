Troopers' Quick Response Saves Man's Life After Oklahoma City Shooting

Two Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers jumped into action by applying tourniquets on a wounded man, saving his life. It all happened just a few weeks ago at an Oklahoma City apartment shooting.

-

Two Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Lt. Aaron Nickell and Lt. Brack Miller, are called heroes after performing life-saving measures on a wounded man.

The call came in on the night of November 18, saying shots were fired at an OKC apartment complex.

Nickell and Miller were patrolling nearby and immediately headed to the scene.

"There was a young man on the ground, and I could see a large amount of blood," said Nickell.

Both troopers applied two tourniquets to the man and kept him alive until paramedics arrived.

"He was going in and out of consciousness, so I doubt he remembers," said Nickell.

Despite their actions, the troopers said that they don't consider themselves to be heroes but just in the right place at the right time.

"It always makes you feel good to know you had a part in saving someone's life," said Miller.