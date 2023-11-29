Jones Woman Arrested On Murder Complaint After Fentanyl Overdose

An Oklahoma woman was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint after her boyfriend was found dead from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

A man is dead after a fentanyl overdose, and the woman he was allegedly doing the drugs with could face murder charges, among several others.

Kendra Harrell, Steven Daniels, Matthew Williams, and Marquashia Thompson were taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center on November 28.

This case is one of many like it this year as Oklahoma law enforcement cracks down on fentanyl. "We are seeing a lot of it,” Jones Police Chief Bryan Farrington said, “The state is seeing a rise in it. It's very concerning."

Disguised in other drugs and painkillers, fentanyl continues to claim victims.

Farrington says 28-year-old Ehlana Perkins called 911 to a home on Boston Street in Jones on Sunday morning. "He found a male victim lying on the floor unresponsive," Farrington said.

The victim was Perkins' boyfriend, 32-year-old Thomas Ashley, who neighbors say lived in the home with Perkins and 3 children.

According to court documents, when asked what drugs he took Perkins "...stated pills but was unsure what kind..." "We found several M30 pills which are running rampant right now," Farrington said.

Police say they found counterfeit oxycodone that field tested positive for fentanyl. A search warrant revealed Perkins supplied the drugs to Ashley. "We found messages back and forth between them," Farrington said. "Saying she would go purchase them and then again saying she had purchased them."

Police arrested Perkins on a first-degree murder complaint, along with enabling child neglect and child endangerment. "There were three children in this house with several pills that had fentanyl in them, all that child would have had to do was pick it up," Farrington said.

Farrington says a precedence has been set, with several similar charges in other Oklahoma County fentanyl overdose cases where the victim died. "We have to do everything we can to get it off the streets at every level. It starts at the municipalities and goes all the way up," Farrington said.

"The Jones Police Chief says he expects more arrests to be made in connection to this case. Stay with News 9 for updates.