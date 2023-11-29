Oklahoma City Attorney Helping The Homeless

An Oklahoma attorney helping keep the homeless warm this winter. News 9's Mike Glover spoke to Rusty Mulinix in today's Something Good.

Rusty Mulinix is a successful attorney who also owns a real estate company, but three years ago, life as he knew it would completely change.

“That cold snap that was so cold, and we would see people out on the streets, and we just felt like we needed to get out and do something,” said Attorney Rusty Mulinix.

That cold night, Mulinix tried to get people to shelter, but he was unsuccessful. “They didn’t want to go, and we weren’t there to argue with them, we just tried to provide what we could. Get them an extra sleeping bag, extra cover, extra food,” said Mulinix.

That experience was the birth of The Oklahoma Phoenix project, a grassroots, donation-led nonprofit taking food and supplies to the homeless population. “We ended up giving out a lot of food, a lot of beverages, and a lot of supplies. We’ve just continued to do that on at least a monthly basis. If the weather gets bad, then we’ll go out when the weather is really bad,” said Mulinix.

When Mulinix and his crew aren’t delivering supplies on the weekends, it’s not uncommon for him to see a need while on his daily routine. “David used to be there every day, and we basically adopted him, everything from his shoes to his pants, to his coats everything,” said Mulinix.

Though he would never admit it, it’s not uncommon for Mulinix to give out of his own pocket. “This is my passion. This is where we really make a difference,” said Mulinix.

In an effort to help fund the giving, on December 7th they will have their second annual fund-raising social event called “Igniting The Flame”. “It’s going to be at Will Rogers theatre, six to nine,” said Mulinix.

They will feature entertainment and a silent auction. “Some of the silent auction items this year are special, there are three safaris, one to New Zealand, one to Africa, and one to South America,” said Mulinix.

With one hundred percent of all the money raised going to help the homeless population right here in Oklahoma City. “We put directly into supplies, food, whatever we take to the streets. Everybody is a volunteer, we have no overhead, and you get a one hundred percent tax deduction from the IRS,” said Mulinix.

All this stemmed from a cold night when it was too much for an attorney to walk away. “It’s just something that has become a passion, and there is a big need there,” said Mulinix.

The Will Rogers Theatre is located at 4322 North Western Ave. For more information about The Oklahoma Phoenix Project and for tickets to the “Igniting The Flame” event visit www.oklahomaphoenixproject.org