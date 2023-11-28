Suspect Identified In Multi-Agency Chase That Injured Officer

Jimmy Don Dunham was booked into the Canadian County Jail on complaints of eluding a police officer.

-

We’re learning more about the man who led several law enforcement agencies on a chase across the metro Monday night.

Authorities identified the man as Jimmy Don Dunham.

According to Guthrie Police, an officer tried to pull over the suspect for a traffic stop, but instead he took off. Three Guthrie police units followed him out of Logan County down Interstate 35 to Interstate 40 into Oklahoma County.

“The pursuit lasted for a significant amount of time for speeds that were reaching up to between 100 and 120 miles per hour,” said Trooper Preston Cox, the public information officer with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Trooper Cox said two OHP units were involved in the pursuit.

“As soon as Guthrie dropped back, our unit engaged,” said Trooper Cox.

However, it wasn’t for long. Dunham entered Canadian County where deputies there took over. The sheriff’s office says Dunham rammed into one deputy’s car after attempting a tactical maneuver. Another deputy attempted another move, causing the suspect to spin out. Dunham got back onto the highway when the sheriff’s office says he hit a Calumet officer who was blocking the suspect’s exit, sending that officer to the hospital.

“We know that he was complaining of some head trauma, but they took him to the hospital,” said Kevin Johnson with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

Dunham was booked into the Canadian County Jail on complaints of eluding a police officer. No word on the condition of the Calumet officer.