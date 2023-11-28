Sunbeam Family Services Receives $50,000 Grant

Sunbeam Family Services received a $50,000 grant from Ascendium that will go to supporting Oklahoma's children and families.

By: News 9

Sunbeam Family Services has received $50,000 from Ascendium’s Good Neighbor Grant. The Good Neighbor Grant goes to 20 recipients, and Ascendium employees vote on which organizations should win.

“I’m thrilled an Oklahoman nonprofit was selected for the Ascendium Good Neighbor Grant – especially one so close to my heart,” said Ascendium Employee Melissa Johnson. “I was adopted through Sunbeam so many years ago. I nominated Sunbeam after touring Educare Oklahoma City earlier this year and seeing first-hand the expanded services Sunbeam offers to children and families in Oklahoma.”

The Good Neighbor Grant relies on employees’ knowledge of their communities to research, nominate and vote on recipients.

"We are so thankful for Melissa’s nomination for this generous grant, which will support children and families in our community,” said Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal. “This includes providing a parents night out for our foster families.”

Sunbeam supports foster children and families through therapists, education centers, on-call support and specialized training.

For more on Sunbeam Family Services, click here.