Donald England was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and multiple drug-related charges.

By: News 9

Man Arrested, Police Believe He May Have Connections To Human Trafficking

A man has been arrested and charged with multiple narcotic-related charges and solicitation of prostitution.

Donald England, from Tennessee, was arrested by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, a woman was pulled over during a traffic stop. The woman said she was a prostitute, and told police there were drugs present in the Lucky Star Casino Hotel, according to authorities. Deputies say they located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and mushroom-infused chocolate.

Authorities believe the woman may have been a victim of human trafficking. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says that signs of human trafficking can be hard to spot, but the crime is becoming more prevalent in rural casinos and hotels.