Pizza Chain With 60 Years Of History Opens First Location In Oklahoma

Donatos Pizza was founded in 1963 but it opened its first Oklahoma location earlier this year in Edmond. On Monday and Tuesday the founder, Jim Grote, and other company officials visited the new location for a meet and greet with customers and employees.

By: News On 6

-

A pizza chain restaurant with nearly 500 locations across the United States is opening its first store in Oklahoma.

Donatos Pizza was founded in 1963 but it opened a brand-new location earlier this year in Edmond. The first Donatos in Oklahoma is owned and managed by a franchise partnership group of Edmond natives including brothers Will and Matt McLain and Pattye Moore.

“We became Donatos franchise partners because family and community engagement are an integral part of the Donatos brand and was critically important to us in choosing a business partner,” said Moore. “We also loved the idea of introducing a high-quality pizza concept known for its fresh, quality ingredients and Edge to Edge toppings to Oklahoma.”

Donatos Pizza founder, Jim Grote and other company officials visited the new location at 1148 S. Bryant in Edmond on Monday and Tuesday. The location officially opened on August 15 of this year and Operating `Partner Will McLain said it was exciting to have the founder meet with customers and staff.

“We’re excited to have Jim, Jane, and Tony visit and see how Oklahomans are embracing the brand,” said McLain. “When Matt and I went for our training in Ohio during their 60th-anniversary celebration, they welcomed us to the Donatos family with so much enthusiasm. They shared with us their passion for serving Pizza with a Purpose, which really resonated with us and our desire to be business owners who take care of our associates and our community."

The franchise partners said they have plans to open dozens of locations in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas.