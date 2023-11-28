OCPD Officer Jailed On Domestic Violence Allegations Following Previous Domestic Abuse Charges

An Oklahoma City Police officer has been arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

An Oklahoma City police Sergeant turned himself in on Monday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center following domestic violence allegations. The allegations were made only months after Sergeant Kristopher Gellenbeck was brought back on duty. Gellenbeck was charged with domestic abuse two years ago. However, all but one charge was dismissed earlier this year. Department officials said on Tuesday that Gellenbeck had been placed on paid administrative leave.

The alleged domestic violence incident played out on Sunday at a northwest Oklahoma City Target parking lot. Gellenbeck drove there to meet his ex-wife. The woman told police Gellenbeck was angry and yelling at her for not responding to text messages. The heated argument escalated.

“A teenage juvenile intervened in this dispute,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Sergeant Gellenbeck at this time physically assaulted this juvenile. That juvenile was able to fight him off.”

In an arrest warrant, police said Gellenbeck attempted to take the woman's phone as she was calling 911 and caused a minor injury during the struggle. Investigators were able to confirm the confrontation through security cameras at Target.

Gellenbeck now faces domestic assault and battery charges along with interfering with an emergency telephone call.

Police officials said Gellenbeck has been on duty for nine months following previous domestic abuse allegations involving his ex-wife. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave as that case went through the courts.

A victim's protective order was filed this week against the 10-year police veteran and department officials said his firearms will be taken during the investigation.

“As far as the VPO process that is supposed to occur,” said Littlejohn. “Also, when you’re put on administrative leave depending on the situation as a department, we do take the weapon from the officer.”

Police officials said Gellenbeck was brought back on duty following the previous allegations because the charge that was not dismissed was amended to a misdemeanor of disturbing the peace. Gellenbeck’s petition to have the charge dismissed was denied by the courts.

