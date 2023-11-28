3 Adults, 3 Minors Killed In Elk City Crash; OHP Identifies Adult Victims

Six people, including three minors, were killed in a two-car crash on Nov. 21 near Elk City, The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. The three adults who were killed in the crash have been identified by OHP.

By: News 9

The three adults who were killed in the crash have been identified by OHP. The names of the three minors who died have not been released at this time.

OHP said 23-year-old Kimberly Sloresvilva Xol-Ehub, 26-year-old Rutilia Tzud-Xol, and 35-year-old Geremias Choc-Sagui were killed in the crash.

A six-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy were also killed, OHP said.

The crash occurred at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, near Route 66 and Oklahoma Highway 34 in Beckham County, OHP said.

The first car driven by Jose Paxtor-Oxlaj, 43, had all six victims in that car, OHP said.

Paxtor-Oxlaj was transported to a local hospital and released with injuries, according to OHP.

The Beckham County Sheriff's Office confirmed Paxtor-Oxlaj was arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter.

The second car was driven by Phillip Shepard, 40, who was uninjured, OHP said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to OHP.