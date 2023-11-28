Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell Ringers Helping Oklahoma Families For Christmas

Salvation Army bell ringers are a sign of the Holidays approaching. But this year, Oklahoma needs more volunteers to raise money and help the community this Christmas.

-

We’ve all seen them; the Salvation Army bell ringers are pretty common outside of stores this time of year. But why do they do this?

Rhonda McGuire started bell ringing two years ago. “Because my mom was from a family of ten and they never had Christmas presents, and the Salvation Army gave my mom, and all her siblings, Christmas presents,” said McGuire.

Upon learning more about the organization she knew volunteering was the right thing for her. “They served over fifty-seven thousand meals last year to Oklahoma county, they’ve provided over twenty-seven thousand nights of shelter to families and individuals, and forty thousand people with the food pantry for groceries.

Statistics that have really touched McGuire to do more. “My husband and I have a piggybank, and we just put all of our change in it all year long, and so I just dumped all of my change in when I came this morning, so, the kettle is solid,” said McGuire. “Just think of who you might be helping this Christmas,” said Captain Russell Clay with the Salvation Army.

There is also a big need this year for more volunteers. “We have over eighty-five locations, but we are only able to fill forty-seven, because we can’t get enough people to volunteer or put bell ringers out there,” said Clay.

The need is now inspiring the next generation of volunteers. Today students from Capitol Hill’s Key Club were out of school, so they spent the day ringing for donations. “That is what our club is known for, it to help our community, and to help with raising money, fundraisers, so whenever we have the opportunity to help, we help,” said Capitol Hill student, Lilia Garcia.

The students are appreciative of the opportunity to help. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, like help out more, and my grandma really got me into it. So, it feels really good to be out here helping,” said Capitol Hill student Hannah Smith.

So, this Christmas, when you see the red kettle, why not donate, and help an Oklahoma family this Christmas? “Remember this is for Christmas, this is for kids, this is for seniors, we are helping all,” said Clay.

For information on signing up to volunteer as a bell ringer this Christmas visit www.registertoring.com