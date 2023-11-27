Trespassing Call Escalates To Fatal Stabbing In Canadian County

A trespassing call escalated to a fatal stabbing in Canadian County, and now the victim's family is asking for answers.

-

Canadian County deputies en route to a trespassing call found out the incident resulted in a fatal stabbing.

It happened off Highway 81 in El Reno on November 17 around 5:45 p.m., when deputies arrived and discovered one man dead. According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators are treating the case as a homicide, but exploring other angles into the death of 54-year-old Randy Chigro. “It's put us in shock,” said Chigro’s friend Melissa Shore. “I don't understand why it happened.”

Lifelong friends of Randy Chigro say they still can’t believe he’s gone. Melissa Shore and Randy Orr are lifelong friends of the victim. “It just breaks my heart,” said Orr. “I was with him the evening before this all took place; went out to the casino and less than 24 hours he's gone.”

According to the CCSO, deputies were called to a home off Highway 81 N for trespassing, but when they arrived, they found the 54-year-old on the ground suffering from stab wounds. Chigro died at the scene. “His poor mother's just really torn up about the whole situation you know, and she deserves answers,” said Orr.

Investigators say Chigro and another man got into an argument that escalated into violence. “It wasn't someone that he didn't know from what I understand, and he went out to talk to the guy or something,” Orr said. “It turned into an altercation of some type, you know, an altercation you can handle a different way than taking someone's life.”

No arrests have been made, but the Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest. Even though the fatal stabbing is being investigated as a homicide, detectives say they are looking into other possibilities surrounding the stabbing, including self-defense. “We just want to see justice, see that the right person is put behind bars because he doesn't deserve that nobody deserves that,” said Shore. “I don't care what happened, what was done, he doesn't deserve that.”

The Sheriff’s Office says they hope to have this case turned over to the district attorney’s office later this week to see if charges will be filed.