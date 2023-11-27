OU Police To Hold Shooter Training Exercises On Campus

People may hear simulated gunfire on the OU campus on Monday and Tuesday of this week but the department said it is all a part of their active shooter situation training.

Monday, November 27th 2023, 9:00 am

By: News 9


The OU Police Department will be conducting police training exercises on campus this week.

What Is Happening At OU?

People may hear simulated gunfire on the OU campus on Monday and Tuesday of this week but the department said it is all a part of their active shooter situation training. Officers will be training inside Cate Center Three, located near Cate Center Drive and Asp Avenue from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The training exercise is closed to the public.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 27th, 2023

November 28th, 2023

November 27th, 2023

November 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

November 28th, 2023

November 28th, 2023

November 28th, 2023

November 28th, 2023