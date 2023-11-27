OU Police To Hold Shooter Training Exercises On Campus

People may hear simulated gunfire on the OU campus on Monday and Tuesday of this week but the department said it is all a part of their active shooter situation training.

By: News 9

The OU Police Department will be conducting police training exercises on campus this week.

What Is Happening At OU?

People may hear simulated gunfire on the OU campus on Monday and Tuesday of this week but the department said it is all a part of their active shooter situation training. Officers will be training inside Cate Center Three, located near Cate Center Drive and Asp Avenue from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The training exercise is closed to the public.








