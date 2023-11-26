Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby has agreed to a five-year deal with Mississippi State as head coach, the school confirmed.

By: News 9, Drake Johnson

Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby To Become Head Coach At Mississippi State

Oklahoma football will be looking for a new offensive coordinator, the school confirmed.

College Football Senior Writer for ESPN Pete Thamel was the first to report the news.

This would be Lebby's first head coaching job. According to CBS Sports, he has previous SEC experience as the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, a role he held under coach Lane Kiffin from 2020-21.

Lebby has been in Norman for two seasons; he oversaw the Big 12's top-ranked offense during the 2023 regular season. The Sooners hold a 10-2 record under second-year coach Brent Venables.

While the Sooners will be searching for a new OC, Jackson Arnold is expected to stay at OU to lead the team in 2024.

His father Todd told the OU Daily via text that Lebby's departure "doesn't affect Jackson. He plays for OU."

So who will the Sooners target for the job opening? Internal targets for promotion include Seth Littrell or Joe Jon Finley, but a nationwide search could be in play with the SEC move on the horizon.

Maybe Will Stein at Oregon or Ryan Grubb at Washington, both semifinalists for the 2023 Broyles Award, could be looking for a move to SEC as opposed to the Big Ten.

