By: News 9

Family Of Oklahoma Man, Air Force Veteran Raising Funds For Cancer Research After His Death

The family of a Midwest City man who died this week is raising money for cancer research in his honor.

Reymundo Madrid served in the Air Force for 22 years and has been recognized for his efforts in Oklahoma City's Hispanic community.

News 9's Matt McCabe had the chance to speak with Madrid and his family shortly before his passing. They were raising money to make his home more accessible for hospice car.

Now after his unexpected death, they plan to give that money to the American Cancer Society.

Madrid's time in the Air Force included stops in Vietnam, Germany, and the North Pole.

He eventually retired near Tinker Air Force Base with his family.

Then, he later became involved with helping the youth in Oklahoma City's Hispanic community and received several awards for his efforts.

Several of his efforts focused on getting disadvantaged youth into college.

He even helped others through this terminal cancer diagnosis back in April of this year.

"I didn't know what to think about it, because like I said from April here, from before April I didn't have nothing wrong. Then, all of a sudden, they found cancer," Madrid said.

Rey's family said he lived up to his name 'King of the World'.