Family Calls Man Killed In Motorcycle Wreck 'A Knight In Shining Armor'

A man was killed in a motorcycle accident, but his family says he saved three people's lives in return.

He may have lost his life. But he will save the lives of others. The family of a man killed in a motorcycle wreck in Moore said he was an organ donor and a dedicated father.

Shelby Burleson, 42, of Moore, was riding his motorcycle when another car hit him, according to his family. The wreck happened on Nov. 18 on Northeast 12th Street in Moore. Police said they were working to determine the cause of the crash.

Burleson's parents said he was put on life support at OU Medical Center so his organs could be donated. Burleson passed away on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Burleson's right kidney was flown to New York, his left kidney was taken to California, and his liver was transported to Texas, his parents said, adding that they'd love to meet the people who will receive his organs. "We hope part of his good went into them," said his father, Michael Burleson.

Shelby Burleson's parents also recalled their son helping a truck driver whose semi overturned during a tornado in Moore several years ago. "He's a knight in shining armor," Michael Burleson said. "We have talked to neighbors and friends, and you hear stories just out of the blue, he would, you know, go over and mow somebody's yard and just not tell them or say anything or go over and build them a fence or go to things for them."

Shelby Burleson is survived by his 11-year-old son, Brandon, and his 22-year-old son, Tyler. When first responders revived Burleson following the wreck, he immediately was concerned about his youngest child, his family said. "The only thing he spoke was that he had an 11-year-old son home alone," said Shelby Burleson's mother, Jackie.

"He never spoke again," Michael Burleson added.

Shelby Burleson's parents are remembering him as "a loving, caring father."