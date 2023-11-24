A Logan County man is dead after shooting himself accidentally while cleaning his gun, Logan County Sheriffs confirm.

By: News 9

Logan Co. Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself While Cleaning Gun

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that around 2:40 p.m., a Logan County man called 911 saying that he shot himself in the chest and was losing blood. Before first responders could arrive at East Charter Oak Road and South Douglas Avenue, the man stopped responding to the dispatcher.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Logan County Sheriff’s Dept.

