Fans, Media React To Oklahoma's Win Over TCU

The Sooners secured their 10th and final win of the regular season. OU coach Brent Venables thanked fans for their support.

By: Bella Roddy

-

The Oklahoma Sooners defeated TCU in Friday’s high-scoring game, to end the Big 12 regular season.

With their 10th win of the season, OU awaits their fate in the Big 12 title game.

The move to the SEC has fans divided on if the Sooners are ready. Some say there’s no question. Others… are disappointed yet again in the defense. OU gave up 45 points and allowed over 300 passing yards to Josh Hoover and 150 rushing yards to Emani Bailey.

After missing the second half last game due to an upper-body injury, Sooner quarterback Dillon Gabriel came back and passed for 400 yards and three touchdowns.

Gabriel moved up from 10th to seventh in FBS history in yards passing. He moved past Luke Falk, former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Kellen Moore.

The Sooners won at home, making their 59th undefeated home season in program history. OU Head Coach Brent Venables said he was thankful for all the fans’ support along the way.

With their final game in the regular season ending on a high, the Sooners and their fans only have one thing left to do… wait. The Big 12 Championship approaches and fans, players, and coaches are ready to see if the Sooners will get their shot at the title.