Sooners Fall To Princeton In Fort Myers, 77-63

Oklahoma nearly erased the deficit once but couldn't in the second half as Princeton knocked off the No. 22 Sooners, 77-63, at the Fort Myers Women's Tip-Off on Thursday.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

-

Oklahoma nearly erased the deficit once but couldn't in the second half as Princeton knocked off the No. 22 Sooners, 77-63, at the Fort Myers Women's Tip-Off on Thursday.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Oklahoma (5-1) as the Tigers upended the Sooners' perfect start. Aubrey Joens finished with a team-high 13 points, but OU shot just 34.8% on the day against Princeton (4-1), who entered the week receiving votes in the AP Poll.

Joens' 13 was the highlight for OU, but Nevaeh Tot scored a season-high 11 points. Tot's trio of 3-pointers in the first half sparked a 14-2 run that got the Sooners back in the game after Princeton opened up a 23-7 lead after the first quarter. OU got within five points, but the Tigers were stronger down the stretch, holding the OU attack off to secure the 14-point victory.

Skylar Vann finished with eight points and six boards and freshman Sahara Williams also tallied eight. Beatrice Culliton corralled a team-high seven rebounds off the bench. The Sooners tallied 13 assists and were outrebounded (50-37) for the first time this season.

The Sooners will look to regroup as they take on No. 19 Tennessee in Fort Myers on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on the Women's Sports Network, which can be found for free on Roku TV and a number of other providers.