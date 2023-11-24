1 Injured In NE Oklahoma City Shooting

One person was shot near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street.

One person was shot in northeast Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The scene is near Northeast 122nd Street and Interstate 35.

Police say the victim attempted to approach someone they thought was breaking into their truck. The victim was then shot by the suspect, according to police.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is a white male that ran toward the interstate.

